BRIEF-Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period .

Nov 8 Kopin Corp :

* Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period ended Sept 24, 2016

* Kopin - discovered instances in which an employee at one of foreign majority-owned subsidiaries, appears to have embezzled money from such subsidiary

* While investigation is ongoing, amount is not believed to be material to company's cash position

* Kopin - has not completed its investigation and is currently assessing impact finding might have had upon company's historical financial statements

* Kopin - impact of potential theft will not be material to its previously filed financial statements as of Dec 26, 2015 and for six month period ended June 25, 2016