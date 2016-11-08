BRIEF-Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period .

Nov 8 Kopin Corp :
* Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period ended
Sept 24, 2016
* Kopin - discovered instances in which an employee at one
of foreign majority-owned subsidiaries, appears to have
embezzled money from such subsidiary
* While investigation is ongoing, amount is not believed to
be material to company's cash position
* Kopin - has not completed its investigation and is
currently assessing impact finding might have had upon company's
historical financial statements
* Kopin - impact of potential theft will not be material to
its previously filed financial statements as of Dec 26, 2015 and
for six month period ended June 25, 2016
