Nov 8 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc :

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc says issued $595 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior subordinated notes due 2026

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc says also issued £250 million of its 6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2024

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc- dollar notes mature on November 15, 2026 and sterling notes mature on November 15, 2024- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fBf1pJ) Further company coverage: