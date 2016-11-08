BRIEF-Valvoline qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share

Nov 8 Valvoline Inc :
* Qtrly earnings of $0.32 per diluted share
* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 sales up 4.5 to 6 percent
* Valvoline Inc- capital expenditures are expected to
increase in fiscal 2017 to $70 million to $80 million
* Valvoline Inc- fiscal 2017 free cash flow is projected to
be approximately $90 million to $100 million
* Valvoline Inc-for FY 2017, company expects diluted,
adjusted EPS to be in range of $1.28 to $1.38
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $2.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
