BRIEF-Raging River Exploration expects to spend about $300 mln in 2017

Nov 8 Raging River Exploration Inc :
* Raging River Exploration -qtrly average quarterly
production of 18,612 boe/d representing 20% production per share
increase over comparable period in 2015
* Raging River Exploration - anticipates drilling
approximately 75 wells in Q4 of 2016, inclusive of 7 horizontal
wells drilled as new injection wells
* Raging River Exploration Inc - expect to spend
approximately $300 million in 2017
* Raging River Exploration Inc- qtrly petroleum and natural
gas revenue $80.6 million versus $63.5 million
