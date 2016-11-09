CORRECTED-BRIEF-GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program

(Corrects to add dropped words in second bullet)
Nov 8 GoPro Inc :
* GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program
* Says recall was announced after GoPro discovered that in a
very small number of cases Karma units lost power during
operation
* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.
* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is
resolved
* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by
consumers since Oct. 23
* Replacement units are not being offered
