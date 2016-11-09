版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program

(Corrects to add dropped words in second bullet)

Nov 8 GoPro Inc :

* GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program

* Says recall was announced after GoPro discovered that in a very small number of cases Karma units lost power during operation

* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.

* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is resolved

* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since Oct. 23

* Replacement units are not being offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

