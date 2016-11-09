BRIEF-BlackRock says health care stocks to benefit from likely reduced regulation under Trump

Nov 9 BlackRock Inc :
* U.S. treasuries may initially benefit, but long-term bonds
could be pressured if markets perceive Trump's policies to widen
budget deficit
* BlackRock says in post-election bulletin it expects
steeper yield curves, health care stocks outperforming due to
likely reduced regulation under Trump
* BlackRock says in post-election note that emerging market
assets could sell off in short run due to reliance on trade,
investor sentiment
* In terms of emerging market assets, "Mexico looking
vulnerable due to dependence on exports to U.S."
Source text - (bit.ly/2eTwd8m)
Further company coverage: