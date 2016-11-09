BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Infinity Pharma to evaluate Opdivo with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors

Nov 9 Bristol-Myers Squibb :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and infinity pharmaceuticals announce
clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in
combination with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - evaluation of IPI-549 as a
monotherapy continuing, with combination portion of phase 1
study expected to begin this fall
* Bristol-Myers Squibb says study to evaluate potential of
ipi-549 plus Opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor
microenvironment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: