公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 9日 星期三 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Infinity Pharma to evaluate Opdivo with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors

Nov 9 Bristol-Myers Squibb :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and infinity pharmaceuticals announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - evaluation of IPI-549 as a monotherapy continuing, with combination portion of phase 1 study expected to begin this fall

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says study to evaluate potential of ipi-549 plus Opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

