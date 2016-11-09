BRIEF-Erickson incorporated files chapter 11

Nov 9 Erickson Inc
* Erickson incorporated files chapter 11
* Erickson says expects to file a consensual plan of
reorganization with support of its major creditor constituencies
within first 50 days of bankruptcy case
* Erickson says company seeking approval of $180 million in
debtor-in-possession financing
* Erickson says during chapter 11 process, will operate in
ordinary course of business
* Erickson says co and certain of its units filed voluntary
petitions for relief under chapter 11 of United States
Bankruptcy Code in United States Bankruptcy Court
* Anticipates will reduce its total indebtedness and allow
it to exit bankruptcy with a "stronger" balance sheet in early
2017
* Erickson says creditor support agreement is expected to
result in approximately $60 million in new financing from a
group of noteholders
