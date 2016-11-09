BRIEF-GM announces initiatives to align production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations

Nov 9 General Motors Co :
* GM statement on production announcement
* Announced initiatives to strengthen and align its
production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations
* Plans to align production output with demand for cars
built at Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Michigan,
assembly plants
* Plans include investing more than $900 million in 3
facilities- Toledo transmission operations, Lansing Grand River,
Bedford casting operations
* GM will suspend third shift of production at Lordstown &
Lansing Grand River facilities in the first quarter of 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2ffjm3C)
Further company coverage: