BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties Inc acquires 61 acres of development land in Miami Gardens, Florida (Dade County) for $27 million

Nov 9 Eastgroup Properties Inc :
* Acquired 61 acres of development land in Miami Gardens,
Florida (Dade County) for $27 million
* Company intends to develop an industrial park containing
approximately 850,000 square feet on site
* In addition, Eastgroup is under contract to purchase Jones
Corporate Park in Las Vegas, Nevada for $42 million
* Eastgroup also acquired for $14 million the 134,000 square
foot Weston Commerce Park in Weston, Florida
* Co will consider Jones Corporate Park as part of its
development pipeline until earlier of 80% occupancy or April
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: