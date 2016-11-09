BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties Inc acquires 61 acres of development land in Miami Gardens, Florida (Dade County) for $27 million

Nov 9 Eastgroup Properties Inc :

* Acquired 61 acres of development land in Miami Gardens, Florida (Dade County) for $27 million

* Company intends to develop an industrial park containing approximately 850,000 square feet on site

* In addition, Eastgroup is under contract to purchase Jones Corporate Park in Las Vegas, Nevada for $42 million

* Eastgroup also acquired for $14 million the 134,000 square foot Weston Commerce Park in Weston, Florida

* Co will consider Jones Corporate Park as part of its development pipeline until earlier of 80% occupancy or April 2017