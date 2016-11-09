BRIEF-PHH Corporation agrees to resolve concerns raised by the New York State Department of Financial Services

Nov 9 PHH Corp :
* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with New York State
Department of Financial Services
* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS arising from
legacy servicing and origination examinations conducted between
2010 and 2014
* PHH will pay a civil monetary penalty of $28 million,
engage an independent third-party auditor for a period of 12
months
* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS in order to
avoid distraction and expense of litigation
* PHH will conduct a review of a sample of loans originated
from 2008 to 2014 to review certain origination practices and
disclosures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: