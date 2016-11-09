BRIEF-Oryx petroleum reports Q3 loss per share $0.04

Nov 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd :
* Oryx Petroleum third quarter 2016 financial and
operational results and 2017 capital budget
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - average production and
sales of 2,900 BBL/D during q3 2016
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees 2017 budgeted capital
expenditures of $94 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.04
* Oryx Petroleum - expects cash on hand as of september 30,
2016 and cash receipts from net revenues to fund forecasted cash
expenditures into q2 of 2017
* Oryx Petroleum - will require $20-$25 million of
additional liquidity to achieve production and cash flow levels
to fulfil its committed obligations in 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation -co expects gross (100%) oil
production from hawler license area to be approximately 4,000 to
5,000 bbl/d by end of 2016
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - will require a further
$50-$60 million of liquidity to fund its full 2017 budgeted
expenditures
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd says revenue increased to
$6.7 million in Q3 2016 versus $4.2 million in q3 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $5.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
