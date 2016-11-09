BRIEF-Sunpower says panel price environment will remain very challenging in 2017 - Conf call

Nov 9 Sunpower Corp
* Sunpower Corp says panel price environment will remain
very challenging in 2017 - conf call
* Sunpower Corp - in the near-term solar industry is
experiencing a "market dislocation" that will impact Q4 and 2017
financial performance- conf call
* Sunpower Corp says "do not expect price reductions to
continue at this pace" - Conf call
* Sunpower Corp says in power plants business, continued to
see challenging marketplace with PPA pricing under pressure -
Conf call
* Sunpower Corp says decided to lower 2017 forecast for
power plants business - Conf call
