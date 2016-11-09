BRIEF-Patheon says temporary closing of 3 facilities will impact Q4 revenue

Nov 9 Patheon Nv :
* Patheon NV - as previously disclosed on October 14, 2016,
three of Patheon's manufacturing sites closed temporarily during
Q4 of 2016
* Patheon NV - all three facilities closed temporarily
during Q4 of 2016 due to power outages and weather-related
events have resumed normal operations
* Patheon NV - interruptions are expected to impact Q4
revenue by $15 million and adjusted EBITDA by $12 million - SEC
filing
* Patheon NV- company does not expect temporarily closure
events to impact 2017 financial results
