Nov 9 Sunpower Corp

* Sunpower Corp says experiencing lower than anticipated growth in the U.S. residential market - Conf call

* Sunpower Corp says have made the decision to shift sales to cash and loan in some states where lease economics do not meet return threshold- Conf call

* Sunpower Corp says in commercial business, will be affected by nonlinearity project completion and pushouts of some projects into Q1 2017- Conf call