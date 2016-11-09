BRIEF-Mannkind - Enters into settlement agreement with Sanofi-Aventis

Nov 9 Mannkind Corp
* Mannkind Corp - co, other entities entered into a
settlement agreement with Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC - SEC filing
* Mannkind - under terms, Sanofi agreed to buy $10.2 million
of insulin from co by Dec. 3 under insulin put option pursuant
to supply agreement
* Mannkind - Sanofi has agreed to make a cash payment of
$30.6 million to company within 60 days after effective date
* Mannkind - co has been relieved of obligation to pay
Sanofi $0.5 million in previously uncharged costs pursuant to
license, collaboration agreement
* Mannkind - entered into an amendment to supply agreement
dated July 31, 2014, between co and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
* Mannkind - pursuant to amendment, term of Amphastar
agreement was extended from December 1, 2019 to December 31,
2023
* Mannkind - delivery schedule modified so that Amphastar
will ship eur 2.7 million of insulin to co in q4 of 2017, eur
8.9 million in 2018, eur 11.6 million in 2019
* Mannkind - delivery schedule was modified to provide that
amphastar will ship eur 15.5 million in 2020 and in 2021, and
eur 19.4 million in 2022 and in 2023
* Mannkind corp - also granted Amphastar a right of first
refusal to participate in development and commercialization of
Afrezza in China
