BRIEF-Principal Financial announces pricing and expiration of tender offers

Nov 9 Principal Financial Group Inc :

* Principal Financial Group announces pricing and expiration of any and all tender offers

* Principal Financial - pricing, expiration of individual tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 1.850% senior notes due 2017

* Principal Financial - pricing, expiration of individual tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 8.875% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: