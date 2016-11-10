BRIEF-Blackrock says record day for options traded on ishares 20+ year treasury bond etf on Nov 9

Nov 9 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock-Record day for on-exchange volume for ishares nasdaq biotech etf, with total of $3.2 billion trading on secondary market throughout Nov 9

* Blackrock - ishares msci mexico capped etf saw largest ever secondary market volume, with $831 million on Nov 9

* Blackrock - a total of about $174 billion traded in etfs overall, with about $50 billion trading in ishares etfs on Nov 9

* Blackrock - record day for options traded on ishares 20+ year treasury bond etf (tlt) on Nov 9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)