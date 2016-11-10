版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cemex Sab De Cv-informed Mexican stock exchange it wasn't aware of causes that may have initiated unusual movements for securities identified with "cemexcpo"

Nov 10 Cemex Sab De Cv :

* Cemex sab de cv-informed mexican stock exchange it wasn't aware of causes that may have initiated unusual movements for securities identified with "cemexcpo" Source text - bit.ly/2fgESF3 Further company coverage:

