BRIEF-ConocoPhillips announces $3 bln share repurchase program

Nov 10 ConocoPhillips

* ConocoPhillips - Announcing $3 billion share repurchase program

* ConocoPhillips - Initiating $5 to $8 billion asset divestiture program

* ConocoPhillips - Providing 2017 operating plan guidance, including expected capital expenditures of $5 billion.

* Full-Year 2017 production is expected to be 1,540 to 1,570 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED)

* ConocoPhillips says guidance for 2017 production and operating expenses is approximately $5.2 billion

* "Lowered capital intensity and breakeven price of company, lowered cost of supply of our investment portfolio"

* ConocoPhillips says 2017 adjusted operating cost guidance of $6 billion, a 9 percent improvement compared with 2016 adjusted operating cost guidance

* ConocoPhillips- Acceleration actions announced on Thursday will allow co to achieve value proposition priorities at brent prices of about $50/barrel

* ConocoPhillips - Value proposition priorities include debt target of $20 billion and a 20 to 30 percent payout of operating cash flows to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: