版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says pricing pressure in the U.S. will continue

Nov 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says awaiting US FDA reinspection of Halol plant

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says pricing pressure in US will continue

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says "there are technical challenges in our ability to launch Glumetza" generic

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐