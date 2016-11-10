版本:
中国
2016年 11月 10日

BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with specialty pharmacy division of one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers

Nov 10 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with specialty pharmacy division of one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - Imprimis cares formulary will be made available through specialty pharmacy division of PBM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

