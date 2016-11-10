BRIEF-Macy's expects comp sales to be down about 0.5 - down 2 pct in Q4 on an owned plus license basis

Nov 10 Macy's Inc
* Macy's Inc- Expecting comps sales on an owned plus
license basis to be down about 0.5 percent to down 2 percent in
Q4 -conf call
* Macy's Inc- Expecting at least a 100 basis point
improvement in the gross margin rate this year in Q4 -conf call
* Macy's Inc- Expects Q4 SG&A to be up over last year -conf
call
* Macy's Inc- Experiencing additional delay in construction
of Brooklyn stores, as a result, timing for booking of gain
delayed more into 2017 and 2018 -conf call
* Macy's Inc- Expects to book only $27 million gain from
Brooklyn stores this year, $59 million or $0.12 per share lower
than earlier profit forecast - conf call
* Macy's Inc- Expects to book $4 million gain associated
with Brooklyn stores in Q4 -conf call
* Macy's Inc- Expects depreciation and amortization for the
year to be $1.055 billion -conf call
