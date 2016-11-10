BRIEF-Macy's expects comp sales to be down about 0.5 - down 2 pct in Q4 on an owned plus license basis

Nov 10 Macy's Inc

* Macy's Inc- Expecting comps sales on an owned plus license basis to be down about 0.5 percent to down 2 percent in Q4 -conf call

* Macy's Inc- Expecting at least a 100 basis point improvement in the gross margin rate this year in Q4 -conf call

* Macy's Inc- Expects Q4 SG&A to be up over last year -conf call

* Macy's Inc- Experiencing additional delay in construction of Brooklyn stores, as a result, timing for booking of gain delayed more into 2017 and 2018 -conf call

* Macy's Inc- Expects to book only $27 million gain from Brooklyn stores this year, $59 million or $0.12 per share lower than earlier profit forecast - conf call

* Macy's Inc- Expects to book $4 million gain associated with Brooklyn stores in Q4 -conf call

* Macy's Inc- Expects depreciation and amortization for the year to be $1.055 billion -conf call