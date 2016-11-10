BRIEF-Third Point ups stake in Alphabet & Facebook, cuts in Charter

Nov 10 Third Point LLC
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Activision
Blizzard Inc
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 45.3
percent to 5.5 million Class A shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 37.5
percent to 550,000 class a capital stock shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in General Dynamics Corp
from 355,100 shares to 1.4 million shares
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 4.0 million shares in
Williams Companies Inc
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Devon Energy Corp
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Danaher Corp by 16.9
percent to 4.5 million shares
* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications
Inc by 31 percent to 1 million Class A shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in S&P Global Inc by 25.0
percent to 2.0 million shares - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and
compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5