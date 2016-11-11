BRIEF-Michael Kors sees continuation of soft traffic trends in U.S. market

Nov 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :
* Michael Kors executive - softness in Europe due to
consumer uncertainty related to Brexit, lingering concern after
attacks in Belgium, France, Germany - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - believe North American handbag
business growth is roughly flat, maybe up couple points, don't
see that trend changing much - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - capital expenditures expected to
total approximately $250 mln for fiscal year 2017 - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - globally, seeing weakness in
tourism, trends, geopolitical issues, foreign currency
fluctuations pressuring top line - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - "We see a continuation of soft
traffic trends and aggressive promotional activity in the US
market" - conf call
