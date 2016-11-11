BRIEF-Michael Kors sees continuation of soft traffic trends in U.S. market

Nov 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :

* Michael Kors executive - softness in Europe due to consumer uncertainty related to Brexit, lingering concern after attacks in Belgium, France, Germany - conf call

* Michael Kors executive - believe North American handbag business growth is roughly flat, maybe up couple points, don't see that trend changing much - conf call

* Michael Kors executive - capital expenditures expected to total approximately $250 mln for fiscal year 2017 - conf call

* Michael Kors executive - globally, seeing weakness in tourism, trends, geopolitical issues, foreign currency fluctuations pressuring top line - conf call

* Michael Kors executive - "We see a continuation of soft traffic trends and aggressive promotional activity in the US market" - conf call Further company coverage: