BRIEF-Polaris Industries a third amended and restated credit agreement

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slips from two-month high past 3.20/dollar

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 13 The Brazilian real weakened more than 1 percent on Friday on a technical correction after an emerging market rally lifted it to its strongest in two months. The real slipped 1.3 percent in early afternoon trading, moving back past 3.20 to the dollar. Appetite for emerging market assets soared on Thursday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since the election failed to expand on the protectionist rhetoric he