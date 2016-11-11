BRIEF-Cervus Equipment reaches agreement for sale and lease-back of real estate portfolio

Nov 10 Cervus Equipment Corp :
* Cervus reaches agreement for sale and lease-back of real
estate portfolio
* Cervus Equipment -entered into definitive agreement with
single purchaser for long-term sale and leaseback of about $55.7
million of real estate currently owned by co
* Anticipates sale and leaseback transaction will result in
a gain on sale between $3 million to $4 million
* After retiring mortgages associated with properties
expects net free cash flow of approximately $27 million
