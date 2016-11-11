BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property 9-mth net income CHF 132.00 mln

Nov 11 PSP Swiss Property AG :
* 9-month net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 132.0 million Swiss francs
($133.93 million) (previous year's period: 122.6 million francs)
* 9-month net income (including changes in fair value) was 102.8 million francs (previous
year's period: 132.4 million francs)
* At end of September 2016, vacancy rate stood at 9.4 percent (end of June 2016: 9.1
percent)
* Due to continuing low interest rates, demand for well-located commercial properties
remains strong and acquisition market highly competitive
* For 2016, still expects an EBITDA (excluding changes in fair value) in excess of 240
million francs (2015: 232.7 million francs)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9856 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)