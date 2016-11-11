BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports Q3 FFO per share $0.87

Nov 11 Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Q3 FFO per share $0.87

* Funds from operations for Q3 of 2016 was $883 million or $0.87 per share, and was $3.2 billion on a last twelve month basis

* Brookfield Asset Management says board declared a quarterly dividend of us$0.13 per share

* Brookfield Asset currently raising capital for four additional funds targeting $4.6 billion of third-party commitments

* Quarter end funds under management, up from $1.4 billion at end of Q3 of last year

* Brookfield Asset continue to identify further disposition opportunities across asset classes that we expect to realize over balance of 2016 and 2017

