BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 11 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 2016 financial results

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc says Q3 total revenue of $9.3 million, an increase of 10% from $8.5 million in Q3 2015

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc says Q3 licensing revenue of $6.8 million, an increase of 9% over $6.3 million in Q3 2015

* Qtrly net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.81 per basic share,

* Excluding impairment charge, qtrly net loss would have been $2.2 million, or $0.08 per basic share

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Incurred a non-cash impairment charge on intangible assets of $17.3 million, goodwill of $2.3 million related to U.S. Segment in quarter