BRIEF-Ultragenyx to withdraw marketing authorization application for ACE-ER in European Union

Nov 11 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx announces withdrawal of marketing authorization
application for Aceneuramic acid prolonged release (ACE-ER) in
the European Union
* Ultragenyx -CHMP indicated that phase 2 study was
encouraging but did not provide a sufficient amount of evidence
to support an approval at this time
* Ultragenyx -Intends to obtain additional efficacy data
from its fully-enrolled global phase 3 study to confirm effects
of ACE-ER
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - Plans to submit an MAA for
full approval after data from study are available in second half
of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: