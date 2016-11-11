BRIEF-J.C. Penney says October was best-performing month delivering solid positive comps in Q3

Nov 11 J C Penney Company Inc

* J.C. Penney- In Q3, October was the best-performing month delivering solid positive comps that accelerated throughout the month -conf call

* J.C. Penney- Expects Q4 comp store sales performance to be in a range of about 2 to 5 percent - conf call

* J.C. Penney- Expects Q4 gross margin rate will be up compared to same period last year - conf call

* J.C. Penney- Expects Q4 SG&A expense dollars to be up compared to last year driven in part by higher advertising expenses- conf call

* J.C. Penney- At the end of Q3, inventory was $3.691 billion, up 0.6 percent compared to the end of third quarter last year - conf call