Nov 11 Nikkei:

* Yahoo Japan will launch an asset management service steered by artificial-intelligence analysis of big data - Nikkei

* The Yjam Plus Mutual Fund will be managed by an Astmax subsidiary in which Yahoo Japan invested last month - Nikkei

* Initially targeting domestic stocks, Yjam Plus Mutual Fund will be marketed through banking and securities arms of Fukuoka Financial Group - Nikkei