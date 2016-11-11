BRIEF-Starcore International Mines has obtained repayment of outstanding secured bonds

Nov 11 Starcore International Mines Ltd
:
* Starcore International Mines - has obtained an extension
on repayment of outstanding secured bonds in aggregate principal
amount of CDN$4.5 million
* Bonds were to mature on Nov 12, 2016.
* Starcore international mines - bond holder agreed to
extend maturity date by 6 months, with bonds continuing to be
secured and bearing interest at 8 pct per annum
* Starcore International Mines - as consideration for
extension of bonds, starcore will pay a prolongation fee of one
percent at end of extended term.
* Starcore International Mines - bonds, together with
prolongation fee, interest for additional 6 months of term, will
be payable on new maturity date of May 12, 2017
