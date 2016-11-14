BRIEF-Sonova Holding H1 group sales up at CHF 1,070 mln

Nov 14 Sonova Holding AG :
* H1 group sales of 1,070 million Swiss francs ($1.08
billion)- up 5.5% in local currencies and 6.7% in swiss francs
* H1 normalized EBITA of 205.9 million Swiss francs - up
2.7% in local currencies and 5.2% in swiss francs
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) was 180.5 million francs, down
0.9% compared to prior year, reflecting increased acquisition
related amortization
* FY sales anticipated to grow by 14% to 16% and EBITA to
rise by 8% to 12%, both measured in local currencies and
excluding one-time costs
* H1 cochlear implants segment - sales of 92.4 million Swiss
francs, up 7.0% in local currencies
* Audionova acquisition successfully completed -
comprehensive integration program launched
($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs)
