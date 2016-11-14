BRIEF-Unilife says investigation identifies no material financial loss

Nov 14 Unilife Corp :

* Unilife - on May 8, co announced investigation into violations of policies, procedures, possible violations of laws, regulations by former CEO Alan Shortall

* Unilife - board established a special committee to oversee the investigation

* Unilife - has engaged a financial advisory firm to assist with fundraising efforts

* Unilife - independent counsel conducted the investigation with the assistance of an advisory firm with forensic accounting expertise

* Unilife - the investigation was completed on October 7, 2016 and no material financial loss was identified

* Unilife - expects to generate cash receipts from wearable injector customers during fiscal year 2017

* Unilife - company continues to have business development discussions with current and prospective wearable injector customers