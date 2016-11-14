BRIEF-Tiger Global Management raises share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Amazon

Nov 14 Tiger Global Management
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 283,877 Class
C capital stock in Alphabet Inc
* Tiger Global Management - Change in holdings are as of
September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended
as of June 30, 2016
* Tiger Global Management raises share stake in Apple Inc by
161.3 percent to 3.61 million shares - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc
by 8.3 percent to 1.34 million shares
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in JD.com Inc by
24 percent to 33.5 million shares
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Fleetcor
Technologies Inc by 26.2 percent to 2.4 million shares
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fQsbxH
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bimrhL