BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Community Health, cuts in GM

Nov 14 Appaloosa LP
* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in community health
systems inc
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 100,000 shares in
citigroup inc
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.5 million shares in
facebook inc
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in southwest airlines by
83.4 percent to 576,838 shares
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 4.1 million shares in
bank of america corp
* Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of september 30,
2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30,
2016
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 900,000 shares in
qualcomm inc
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.8 million shares in
yahoo inc
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in synchrony financial by
31.4 percent to 4.2 million shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in general motors by 93.2
percent to 94,826 shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in us foods holdings corp by
15.8 percent to 622,762 shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in whirlpool corp by 11.2
percent to 1.2 million shares
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSiJxx
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z