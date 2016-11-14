BRIEF-Travel BV files for U.S. IPO of up to $400 mln

Nov 14 Expedia Inc
* Travel BV files for U.S. IPO of American depositary shares
representing Class A shares
* Travel BV - Have applied to have ADSs listed on Nasdaq
Global Select Market under the symbol "TRVG"
* Travel BV - J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, Deutsche
Bank Securities, Cowen and Company and Guggenheim Securities are
also among underwriters to IPO
* Travel BV - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for
purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
* Travel BV files for U.S. IPO of up to $400.0 million - SEC
filing
* Travel BV - J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan
Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are among the
underwriters to IPO
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fSkFWS)
