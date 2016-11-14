BRIEF-Appaloosa cuts share stake in Alphabet, ups in Kinder Morgan

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc to 472,000
shares of class C capital stock from 630,000 shares of class C
capital stock
* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Kinder Morgan Inc to 3.7
million shares from 1.5 million shares
* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by
97.8 percent to 30,999 shares
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 2.6 million shares in
Citizens Financial Group Inc
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 481,350 shares in Delta
Air Lines Inc
* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in
Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of September 30,
2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30,
2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSiJxx
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z