BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in Delta Air Lines, Comcast, Time Warner

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Amazon.com Inc to 39,510 shares - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Comcast Corp

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 166.3 percent to 2.9 million shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Monsanto Co

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 38.6 percent to 235,733 shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Procter and Gamble Co by 14.0 percent to 12,985 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Time Warner Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Alaska Air Group Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Mattel Inc

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Spirit Airlines Inc by 48 percent to 44,900 shares

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2favD6w Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz