BRIEF-Erie Indemnity entered into credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association on Nov. 7

Nov 14 Erie Indemnity Co :
* Erie indemnity Co - may request 4 draws of $25 million
each under credit facility on each of Dec 1, 2016, June 1, 2017,
December 1, 2017 & June 1, 2018
* On November 7, 2016, Erie indemnity entered into a credit
agreement with PNC Bank, National Association
* Credit agreement provides for a $100 million senior
secured delayed draw term loan credit facility
* Erie indemnity - credit facility for acquisition of real
property in Erie, Pennsylvania, construction of an office
building to serve as part of Co's headquarters
* Borrowings under credit facility will bear interest at a
fixed rate of 4.35%.
Source text (bit.ly/2eUlKss)
Further company coverage: