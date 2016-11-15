BRIEF-Lundin Mining to sell interest in TF holdings for $1.136 bln

Nov 15 Lundin Mining Corp
* Says announces agreement to sell interest in TF Holdings
for $1.136 billion to an affiliate of BHR Partners, a Chinese
private equity firm
* Says deal contains contingent consideration of up to $51.4
million, consisting of $25.7 million if the average copper price
exceeds $3.50 per pound and $25.7 million if the average cobalt
price exceeds $20 per pound, both during a 24-month period
beginning on January 1, 2018
* Says TF Holdings is a Bermuda holding company that owns an
80 percent interest in Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. ("Tenke") in
which Lundin Mining has an indirect 30
percent interest in TF Holdings and therefore, an effective 24
percent interest in Tenke
