BRIEF-Immunomedics expands antibody-drug conjugate program to potentially address most of human cancers

Nov 15 Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics Inc - company to expand its adc program to include liquid tumors

* Immunomedics - has also created adc targeting b-cell hematologic malignancies

* Immunomedics -new adc comprises a humanized anti-cd19 antibody, ha19, conjugated to sn-38; all three new adc patents will expire in july 2033

* Immunomedics - U.S. Patent 9,492,561 to unit for new patent family "dock-and-lock (dnl) complexes for delivery of interference rna

* Immunomedics - new patent for new patent family "dock-and-lock (dnl) complexes for delivery of interference rna expires on march 24, 2026