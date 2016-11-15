BRIEF-Rowan Companies Plc received notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc

Nov 15 Rowan Companies Plc :

* Rowan companies plc - received notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc. Under terms of drilling contract for drillship rowan renaissance

* Rowan companies - expects to continue to be paid by repsol on monthly basis through original termination date of April 22, 2017

* Rowan Companies Plc - expects to continue to be paid by repsol on a monthly basis at a rate slightly below current standby rate

* Rowan Companies Plc - company plans to reduce manning and warm stack drillship in near term.

* Rowan Companies Plc - notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc. is effective immediately