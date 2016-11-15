BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- expect to repurchase approximately $2.4 billion of outstanding shares in fourth quarter

Nov 15 Home Depot Inc
* CEO on conf call- Buy online deliver from store remains
on track to be rolled out by end of fiscal year
* CEO - "Believe home price appreciation, housing turnover,
household formation and the aging housing stock in the us
continue to support growth "
* Executive- Appliances had double-digit comps in q3;
lumber, tools, outdoor garden, indoor garden, lighting decor and
flooring were above company's average comp
* Executive- Drivers behind increase in big-ticket purchase
were appliances, flooring and roofing
* Executive- Estimate the impact of storm related sales in
q3 to be approximately $100 million
* Executive- Expect to repurchase approximately $2.4 billion
of outstanding shares in fourth quarter
* Ceo on conf call- Online sales grew over 17% and
represented 5.6% of overall sales in Q3
* Executive- transactions over $900 which represent
approximately 20% of US sales were up 11.3% in Q3
* Executive- weather remained favorable throughout the
quarter and extended the outdoor project selling season
* Executive- have tightened up tax provision and outstanding
share forecast for full year and are lifting profit guidance
* CEO- don't see significant change in the drivers of growth
in 2017
* CFO- outlook for remainder of the year reflects modest gdp
growth, continued benefit from U.S. housing market and some
market share gains
