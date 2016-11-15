BRIEF-Aclaris announces positive top-line phase 3 results for A-101 in treating seborrheic keratosis

Nov 15 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc :
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - pivotal data show topical
treatment delivered statistically significant results, meeting
all primary and secondary endpoints
* Says there were no treatment-related serious adverse
events among patients treated with a-101
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - initial safety results from
open-label safety trial of a-101 (sebk-303) were consistent with
sebk-301 and sebk-302 trials
* Aclaris Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3
results for a-101 in treating seborrheic keratosis, a common
undertreated skin condition
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - Aclaris to submit new drug
application to FDA in 1q17
* Aclaris plans to submit a marketing authorization
application in EU in mid-2017.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: