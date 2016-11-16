版本:
BRIEF-Royal Gold raises stock dividend by 4.4 pct to $0.96 per share

Nov 15 Royal Gold Inc

* Royal Gold increases common stock dividend 4.4% to $0.96 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

