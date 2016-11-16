版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Iron Ore says unable to complete sale of interests in St. Anthony's gold project

Nov 15 Pacific Iron Ore Corp

* Pacific Iron Ore - will continue to work with purchaser to complete transaction but will now also pursue other avenues to develop or sell properties

* Pacific Iron Ore -has been unable to complete transaction with purchaser on sale of interests in St. Anthony's gold project, other Ontario properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

