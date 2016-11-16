BRIEF-Pacific Iron Ore says unable to complete sale of interests in St. Anthony's gold project

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 15 Pacific Iron Ore Corp
* Pacific Iron Ore - will continue to work with purchaser to complete transaction but will now also pursue other avenues to develop or sell properties
* Pacific Iron Ore -has been unable to complete transaction with purchaser on sale of interests in St. Anthony's gold project, other Ontario properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.