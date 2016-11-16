BRIEF-Cohu says to acquire Spring Probe Company

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 15 Cohu Inc
* Cohu to acquire Spring Probe Company
* Says Kita's current year sales are estimated to be $17 million
* Says has agreed to acquire Kita Manufacturing Co. Ltd
* Says purchase price is $15 million in cash to be funded out of Cohu's existing cash reserves
* Following acquisition, Kita will continue to be led by its current senior management team, including president Tomohiko Kita Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.